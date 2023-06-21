Analysts suggest Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) could spike 41.8% in a year

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is 34.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.20 and a high of $16.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.64, the stock is -4.53% and -4.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 4.57% off its SMA200. SWBI registered -13.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.05.

The stock witnessed a -3.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.56%, and is -6.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) has around 1715 employees, a market worth around $542.77M and $515.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.91 and Fwd P/E is 12.61. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.86% and -30.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (48.50%).

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.90M, and float is at 45.00M with Short Float at 5.55%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT ROBERT L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCOTT ROBERT L sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $10.88 per share for a total of $43502.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75073.0 shares.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that SCOTT ROBERT L (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $10.22 per share for $40891.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79073.0 shares of the SWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, SCOTT ROBERT L (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $8.87 for $35492.0. The insider now directly holds 83,073 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI).