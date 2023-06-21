Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) is -34.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $7.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANNX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.57% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.41, the stock is -1.73% and -25.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 13.67% at the moment leaves the stock -35.76% off its SMA200. ANNX registered 11.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.00%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.10.

The stock witnessed a -41.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.73%, and is 9.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.19% over the week and 13.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 64.73% and -55.42% from its 52-week high.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Annexon Inc. (ANNX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Annexon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.86M, and float is at 46.49M with Short Float at 4.68%.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Annexon Inc. (ANNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $2.13 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.7 million shares.

Annexon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 15 that Love Douglas (President & CEO) sold a total of 6,571 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 15 and was made at $5.87 per share for $38564.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the ANNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Lew Jennifer (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 166 shares at an average price of $6.30 for $1046.0. The insider now directly holds 29,542 shares of Annexon Inc. (ANNX).

Annexon Inc. (ANNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.50% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -38.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.