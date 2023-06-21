Are we looking at the next big move in PTC Inc. (PTC)?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is 18.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.97 and a high of $144.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTC stock was last observed hovering at around $143.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $158.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.62% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -9.03% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $141.74, the stock is 3.68% and 8.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 14.10% off its SMA200. PTC registered 41.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.00.

The stock witnessed a 5.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.99%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

PTC Inc. (PTC) has around 6503 employees, a market worth around $16.83B and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.23 and Fwd P/E is 27.08. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.68% and -1.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

PTC Inc. (PTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PTC Inc. (PTC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PTC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.30% this year.

PTC Inc. (PTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.26M, and float is at 105.26M with Short Float at 1.13%.

PTC Inc. (PTC) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at PTC Inc. (PTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 104 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ditullio Michael,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that Ditullio Michael sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $143.47 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60674.0 shares.

PTC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Lathan Corinna (Director) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $141.10 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8503.0 shares of the PTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, LACY PAUL A (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $140.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 24,136 shares of PTC Inc. (PTC).

PTC Inc. (PTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) that is 29.02% higher over the past 12 months. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is 50.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.