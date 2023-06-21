Are we looking at the next big move in Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK)?

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is -8.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.61 and a high of $81.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSTK stock was last observed hovering at around $49.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.84% off the consensus price target high of $92.40 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 43.99% higher than the price target low of $86.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.20, the stock is -3.62% and -16.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -18.49% off its SMA200. SSTK registered -7.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.61%, and is -3.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has around 1328 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $844.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.27 and Fwd P/E is 11.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.05% and -40.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shutterstock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.86M, and float is at 23.73M with Short Float at 18.60%.

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oringer Jonathan,the company’sEXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that Oringer Jonathan sold 88,132 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $51.99 per share for a total of $4.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.27 million shares.

Shutterstock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Oringer Jonathan (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 8,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $50.02 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.36 million shares of the SSTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Oringer Jonathan (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 76,744 shares at an average price of $50.40 for $3.87 million. The insider now directly holds 11,370,616 shares of Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK).

Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) that is trading -10.70% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 16.10% higher over the same period. IMAX Corporation (IMAX) is 15.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.