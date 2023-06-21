Biogen Inc. (BIIB): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BIIB Stock Is Going Next

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is 6.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $192.11 and a high of $319.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIIB stock was last observed hovering at around $297.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.69% off its average median price target of $343.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.18% off the consensus price target high of $398.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -11.71% lower than the price target low of $263.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $293.79, the stock is -2.85% and -2.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 6.11% off its SMA200. BIIB registered 48.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.99.

The stock witnessed a -4.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.64%, and is -6.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has around 8725 employees, a market worth around $42.57B and $10.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.65 and Fwd P/E is 17.89. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.93% and -8.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.60% this year.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.40M, and float is at 143.01M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Biogen Inc. (BIIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gregory Ginger,the company’sEVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Gregory Ginger sold 2,681 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $300.00 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8483.0 shares.

Biogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Singhal Priya (Head of Development) sold a total of 91 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $277.11 per share for $25217.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2843.0 shares of the BIIB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Singhal Priya (Head of Development) disposed off 568 shares at an average price of $270.06 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 2,842 shares of Biogen Inc. (BIIB).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.50% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -17.14% lower over the same period.