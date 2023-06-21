Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) is 19.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $9.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BVS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is 10.28% and 74.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -4.26% off its SMA200. BVS registered -64.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.72.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 113.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.09%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.49% over the week and 16.66% over the month.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) has around 1040 employees, a market worth around $279.96M and $513.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.57. Profit margin for the company is -55.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 288.80% and -67.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -706.70% this year.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.12M, and float is at 52.26M with Short Float at 5.42%.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Bioventus Inc. (BVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bartholdson John A.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bartholdson John A. bought 110,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $3.61 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.66 million shares.

Bioventus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Bartholdson John A. (Director) bought a total of 181,946 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $3.24 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.55 million shares of the BVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Bartholdson John A. (Director) acquired 60,324 shares at an average price of $3.05 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 6,364,861 shares of Bioventus Inc. (BVS).

Bioventus Inc. (BVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.50% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 25.82% higher over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is 1.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.