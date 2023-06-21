Brady Corporation (BRC) up 4.76% since start of the year

Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is 4.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.52 and a high of $56.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRC stock was last observed hovering at around $48.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.51% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.69% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.34, the stock is 0.38% and -2.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 1.00% off its SMA200. BRC registered 12.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.44.

The stock witnessed a -6.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.55%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Brady Corporation (BRC) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.92 and Fwd P/E is 12.77. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.77% and -12.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Brady Corporation (BRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brady Corporation (BRC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

Brady Corporation (BRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.65M, and float is at 44.31M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Brady Corporation (BRC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Brady Corporation (BRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRUNO ELIZABETH P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BRUNO ELIZABETH P sold 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $54.02 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Brady Corporation (BRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) that is trading 121.44% up over the past 12 months and Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is -4.99% lower over the same period. 3M Company (MMM) is -21.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.