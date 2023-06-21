Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) on Track to Reach $7.25 in a Year

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) is -26.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.24 and a high of $9.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFFN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.8% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 8.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.39, the stock is 1.69% and 3.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -16.68% off its SMA200. CFFN registered -29.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.32%.

The stock witnessed a 8.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.30%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) has around 707 employees, a market worth around $860.80M and $333.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.15 and Fwd P/E is 22.74. Profit margin for the company is 21.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.83% and -34.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.15M, and float is at 127.53M with Short Float at 5.35%.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THOMPSON JEFFREY R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that THOMPSON JEFFREY R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $60000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58353.0 shares.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Jackson Rick C (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $5.76 per share for $10368.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CFFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Johnson Jeffrey M (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.35 for $53500.0. The insider now directly holds 74,900 shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN).

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) that is trading -30.95% down over the past 12 months. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) is -6.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.