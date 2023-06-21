Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) is 8.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.63 and a high of $41.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CERE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.72% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -55.32% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.17, the stock is 2.71% and 11.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 17.02% off its SMA200. CERE registered 49.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.92%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.30%, and is 4.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 4.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 50.99% and -17.58% from its 52-week high.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.80% this year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.65M, and float is at 128.77M with Short Float at 3.89%.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEKKERS MARIJN E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DEKKERS MARIJN E sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $34.43 per share for a total of $6.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Bodenrader Marksold a total of 1,895 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $32.95 per share for $62440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5522.0 shares of the CERE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, COLES N ANTHONY (CEO and Chairperson) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $32.60 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE).