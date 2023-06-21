Check out this: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) could be on the verge of a big rally

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is 6.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.51 and a high of $46.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIRC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8%.

Currently trading at $36.38, the stock is 1.75% and 1.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -2.15% at the moment leaves the stock -1.30% off its SMA200. AIRC registered -7.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.60.

The stock witnessed a 3.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.99%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $5.38B and $804.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.92 and Fwd P/E is 293.39. Profit margin for the company is 64.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.90% and -21.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Apartment Income REIT Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.40% this year.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.81M, and float is at 148.14M with Short Float at 1.53%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Murphy Devin Ignatius,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Murphy Devin Ignatius bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $34.00 per share for a total of $85000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11386.0 shares.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Rayis John D (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $34.48 per share for $34480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9412.0 shares of the AIRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Kimmel Keith M (President, Property Operations) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $35.75 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 34,345 shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC).