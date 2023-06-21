Check out this: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) could be on the verge of a big rally

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is 20.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.80 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $11.27, the stock is 2.16% and -2.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 8.20% off its SMA200. OSW registered 42.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.86.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.18%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has around 4452 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $641.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.66 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.74% and -13.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 173.50% this year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.42M, and float is at 54.77M with Short Float at 3.34%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEINER LEISURE Ltd,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that STEINER LEISURE Ltd sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $9.62 per share for a total of $12.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.16 million shares.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that STEINER LEISURE Ltd (Director) sold a total of 10,852,049 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $10.08 per share for $109.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.51 million shares of the OSW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, McLallen Walter Field (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $9.62 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 225,444 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW).