Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) is 13.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.46 and a high of $8.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $8.13, the stock is 7.09% and 7.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 17.80% off its SMA200. ELP registered 28.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.10.

The stock witnessed a 9.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.25%, and is 0.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) has around 5863 employees, a market worth around $4.49B and $4.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 99.15. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.86% and -1.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.40% this year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.74B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 0.10%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 21.74% up over the past 12 months and Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA ADR (EDN) that is 198.32% higher over the same period.