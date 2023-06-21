Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) is 30.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.96 and a high of $20.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRSR stock was last observed hovering at around $17.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -17.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.68, the stock is -8.09% and -3.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 10.75% off its SMA200. CRSR registered 29.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $453.25.

The stock witnessed a -10.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.96%, and is -5.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) has around 2480 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $1.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.11. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.31% and -14.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corsair Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -162.70% this year.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.69M, and float is at 97.70M with Short Float at 3.37%.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Potter Michael G,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Potter Michael G sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52623.0 shares.

Corsair Gaming Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Potter Michael G (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $19.48 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52623.0 shares of the CRSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Potter Michael G (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 52,623 shares of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR).

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 38.00% up over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is 21.61% higher over the same period. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is 7.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.