Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) – The 34.31% Upside Potential Remains

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) is 33.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.78 and a high of $7.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRESY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $12.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.31% off the consensus price target high of $12.65 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.31% higher than the price target low of $12.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.31, the stock is 24.11% and 34.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 11.10% at the moment leaves the stock 43.33% off its SMA200. CRESY registered 73.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.05.

The stock witnessed a 44.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.36%, and is 16.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) has around 2435 employees, a market worth around $962.96M and $600.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.87. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.57% and 9.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 497.70% this year.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.54M, and float is at 58.61M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) that is trading 8.12% up over the past 12 months and Alico Inc. (ALCO) that is -34.17% lower over the same period. Bunge Limited (BG) is -6.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.