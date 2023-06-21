Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Is Down -0.39% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is -0.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.45 and a high of $54.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BROS stock was last observed hovering at around $27.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.02% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.4% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.08, the stock is -2.05% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -14.00% off its SMA200. BROS registered -14.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.83.

The stock witnessed a -1.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.20%, and is -3.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $4.73B and $784.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 90.29. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.33% and -48.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.90% this year.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.66M, and float is at 41.52M with Short Float at 20.68%.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ricci Joth,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Ricci Joth sold 160,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $37.53 per share for a total of $6.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.06 million shares.

Dutch Bros Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Graham John Patrick (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $31.31 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the BROS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, Maxwell Brian (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 1,153,620 shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS).