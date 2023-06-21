Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is 3.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $8.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESRT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.24% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are -15.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.95, the stock is 7.50% and 13.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 0.73% off its SMA200. ESRT registered 5.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.93.

The stock witnessed a 22.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.20%, and is -1.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has around 667 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $727.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.06 and Fwd P/E is 115.83. Distance from 52-week low is 28.94% and -19.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 454.70% this year.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.34M, and float is at 157.81M with Short Float at 10.06%.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading 23.88% up over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is 1.05% higher over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -32.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.