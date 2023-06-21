Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) is -7.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.37 and a high of $16.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENFN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 0.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.99, the stock is 9.04% and 5.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -15.34% off its SMA200. ENFN registered -2.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.93.

The stock witnessed a 16.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.43%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has around 1006 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $157.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 310.00 and Fwd P/E is 32.11. Distance from 52-week low is 21.98% and -46.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.10%).

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enfusion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.50% this year.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.86M, and float is at 66.00M with Short Float at 1.94%.

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Groman Dan,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Groman Dan sold 53,877 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $7.92 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25932.0 shares.

Enfusion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Groman Dan (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 15,048 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $8.34 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79809.0 shares of the ENFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 17, Groman Dan (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 3,877 shares at an average price of $9.66 for $37452.0. The insider now directly holds 82,102 shares of Enfusion Inc. (ENFN).

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 38.00% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 16.10% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 16.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.