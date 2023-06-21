EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 3.75% Change This Year

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) is 3.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.01 and a high of $22.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESMT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.35% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 8.7% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.26, the stock is -1.40% and 3.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -2.18% off its SMA200. ESMT registered 8.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.30.

The stock witnessed a 2.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.51%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has around 971 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $325.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 136.27 and Fwd P/E is 43.37. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.65% and -19.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EngageSmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 319.80% this year.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.36M, and float is at 153.58M with Short Float at 0.88%.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seltzer Jonathan Cole,the company’sPresident, SMB Solutions. SEC filings show that Seltzer Jonathan Cole sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $18.35 per share for a total of $64225.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5610.0 shares.

EngageSmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Seltzer Jonathan Cole (President, SMB Solutions) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $18.42 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5610.0 shares of the ESMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Donovan Patrick F (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 949 shares at an average price of $19.02 for $18050.0. The insider now directly holds 2,529 shares of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT).

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading 104.17% up over the past 12 months and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -3.29% lower over the same period.