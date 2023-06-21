FDMT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Now

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) is -5.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.68 and a high of $26.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FDMT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.76% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.96% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.94, the stock is 7.79% and 13.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 25.32% off its SMA200. FDMT registered 268.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $313.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.33.

The stock witnessed a 18.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.66%, and is -8.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has around 137 employees, a market worth around $883.67M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 268.99% and -20.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.60%).

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.72M, and float is at 28.66M with Short Float at 10.85%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bizily Scott,the company’sChief Legal and HR Officer. SEC filings show that Bizily Scott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $20.85 per share for a total of $78188.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1737.0 shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Bizily Scott (Chief Legal and HR Officer) sold a total of 2,247 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $18.31 per share for $41143.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1737.0 shares of the FDMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP (10% Owner) acquired 850,000 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $13.6 million. The insider now directly holds 4,787,914 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT).

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -38.62% lower over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -17.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.