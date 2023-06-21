ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) is -15.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.12 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FORG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $23.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.46% off the consensus price target high of $23.25 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.57% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.19, the stock is -3.07% and -4.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -1.39% at the moment leaves the stock -5.17% off its SMA200. FORG registered 4.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.58.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.51%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.39% over the month.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) has around 923 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $232.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 518.65. Profit margin for the company is -32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.86% and -23.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.20%).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ForgeRock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.80% this year.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.46M, and float is at 45.20M with Short Float at 7.43%.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandez Juan P,the company’sCFO, Executive VP – Global. SEC filings show that Fernandez Juan P sold 7,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $19.32 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

ForgeRock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Rosch Francis C (President & CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $19.49 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the FORG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Ott Alexander (Director) disposed off 301,000 shares at an average price of $19.42 for $5.85 million. The insider now directly holds 11,489 shares of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG).

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 38.00% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 74.59% higher over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 77.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.