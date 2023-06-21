Genesco Inc. (GCO) – The 7.41% Upside Potential Remains

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is -48.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.31 and a high of $66.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GCO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.3% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -12.43% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.61, the stock is 5.63% and -19.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -41.95% off its SMA200. GCO registered -55.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.69.

The stock witnessed a -25.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.17%, and is 10.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) has around 13300 employees, a market worth around $302.92M and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.08 and Fwd P/E is 5.77. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.40% and -64.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Genesco Inc. (GCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genesco Inc. (GCO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genesco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.20% this year.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.82M, and float is at 11.73M with Short Float at 6.01%.

Genesco Inc. (GCO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Genesco Inc. (GCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SANDFORT GREGORY A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SANDFORT GREGORY A bought 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $22.05 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15780.0 shares.

Genesco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that DIAMOND MATTHEW C (Director) bought a total of 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $17.85 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 73097.0 shares of the GCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30, VAUGHN MIMI ECKEL (Board Chair, President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $18.85 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 334,817 shares of Genesco Inc. (GCO).

Genesco Inc. (GCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) that is trading -12.96% down over the past 12 months and Foot Locker Inc. (FL) that is -2.81% lower over the same period. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is -6.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.