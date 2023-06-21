GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -21.68% Change This Year

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) is -21.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $1.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLDG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 52.17% higher than the price target low of $1.84 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.88, the stock is -10.86% and -15.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -16.34% off its SMA200. GLDG registered -24.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.00%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.50.

The stock witnessed a -13.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.98%, and is -9.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 4.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 17.06% and -46.04% from its 52-week high.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/13/2023.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.22M, and float is at 159.13M with Short Float at 2.31%.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GoldMining Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that GoldMining Inc. bought 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $15.97 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.85 million shares.

GoldMining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that GoldMining Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $14.80 per share for $44395.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.83 million shares of the GLDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, GoldMining Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $13.87 for $69354.0. The insider now directly holds 9,827,552 shares of GoldMining Inc. (GLDG).