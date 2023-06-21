Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is 28.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.14 and a high of $28.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HROW stock was last observed hovering at around $18.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.95% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 41.6% higher than the price target low of $32.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.92, the stock is -7.60% and -16.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 17.88% off its SMA200. HROW registered 196.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.63.

The stock witnessed a -9.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.05%, and is -6.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $575.74M and $92.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.80. Profit margin for the company is -19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.14% and -33.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harrow Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.29M, and float is at 25.25M with Short Float at 11.44%.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BAUM MARK L,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BAUM MARK L bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $13.39 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

Harrow Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that BOLL ANDREW R. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $13.54 per share for $33850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the HROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Van Horn R. Lawrence (Director) acquired 1,860 shares at an average price of $13.42 for $24961.0. The insider now directly holds 1,860 shares of Harrow Health Inc. (HROW).