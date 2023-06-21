Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is 20.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.97 and a high of $15.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAYW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $11.36, the stock is 0.34% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 4.45% off its SMA200. HAYW registered -16.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.49.

The stock witnessed a -6.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.43%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.54 and Fwd P/E is 15.27. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.53% and -27.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.50% this year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.52M, and float is at 209.69M with Short Float at 8.49%.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Soucy Arthur L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Soucy Arthur L sold 15,712 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $10.65 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8891.0 shares.

Hayward Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,036,894 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $11.75 per share for $23.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the HAYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 13,579,293 shares at an average price of $11.75 for $159.56 million. The insider now directly holds 955,266 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW).