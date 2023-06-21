Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -0.17% Change This Year

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) is -0.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.33 and a high of $32.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HESM stock was last observed hovering at around $30.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.27% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.65% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.87, the stock is 5.34% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 4.35% off its SMA200. HESM registered 1.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.80.

The stock witnessed a 8.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.40%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has around 199 employees, a market worth around $6.96B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.48 and Fwd P/E is 12.13. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.77% and -7.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Midstream LP (HESM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hess Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.20% this year.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.00M, and float is at 42.87M with Short Float at 6.50%.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Hess Midstream LP (HESM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Global Infrastructure Investor,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Global Infrastructure Investor sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $26.12 per share for a total of $166.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Hess Midstream LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that HESS CORP (Director) sold a total of 6,382,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $26.12 per share for $166.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HESM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Stein Jonathan C. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,973 shares at an average price of $27.38 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 43,197 shares of Hess Midstream LP (HESM).