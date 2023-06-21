Insulet Corporation (PODD) on Track to Reach $355.00 in a Year

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is -1.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.73 and a high of $335.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PODD stock was last observed hovering at around $284.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.21% off its average median price target of $355.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.91% off the consensus price target high of $395.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 12.25% higher than the price target low of $329.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $288.71, the stock is 1.63% and -5.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 0.46% off its SMA200. PODD registered 45.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $203.29.

The stock witnessed a -4.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.30%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $20.31B and $1.37B in sales. Fwd P/E is 136.06. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.50% and -14.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insulet Corporation (PODD) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insulet Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.10% this year.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.58M, and float is at 69.13M with Short Float at 4.11%.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Insulet Corporation (PODD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BORIO LUCIANA,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BORIO LUCIANA sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $283.38 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2350.0 shares.

Insulet Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Petrovic Shacey (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $271.56 per share for $4.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43205.0 shares of the PODD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, MINOGUE MICHAEL R (Director) acquired 3,300 shares at an average price of $304.75 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 12,221 shares of Insulet Corporation (PODD).

Insulet Corporation (PODD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 56.89% up over the past 12 months and DexCom Inc. (DXCM) that is 91.16% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -3.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.