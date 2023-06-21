Is GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) a good stock to buy now?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) is 14.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.81 and a high of $72.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GFS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61%.

Currently trading at $61.85, the stock is 4.25% and 3.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 2.72% off its SMA200. GFS registered 36.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.68.

The stock witnessed a 8.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.16%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $34.39B and $8.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.79 and Fwd P/E is 21.18. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.02% and -14.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 630.00% this year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.00M, and float is at 538.18M with Short Float at 1.80%.