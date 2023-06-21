Is Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) a good stock to buy now?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) is 18.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.55 and a high of $18.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCSG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.21, the stock is 0.30% and -2.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 4.81% off its SMA200. HCSG registered -10.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.94.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.24%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) has around 35700 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.36 and Fwd P/E is 17.48. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.03% and -24.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.90% this year.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.50M, and float is at 73.55M with Short Float at 6.15%.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brophy Andrew M,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Brophy Andrew M sold 951 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $13.41 per share for a total of $12753.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3644.0 shares.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 38.85% up over the past 12 months and Aramark (ARMK) that is 38.64% higher over the same period. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is 7.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.