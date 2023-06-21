Is Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) a good stock to buy now?

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) is -2.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.61 and a high of $276.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $184.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.53% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.0% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 5.27% higher than the price target low of $199.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $188.51, the stock is 4.34% and 3.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -7.77% off its SMA200. PCTY registered 22.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.68.

The stock witnessed a 8.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.18%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $10.79B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 89.81 and Fwd P/E is 33.77. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.93% and -31.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.79M, and float is at 40.82M with Short Float at 5.56%.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 91 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Diehl Jeffrey T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Diehl Jeffrey T sold 6,298 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $184.90 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36122.0 shares.

Paylocity Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Sarowitz Steven I (Director) sold a total of 27,661 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $172.02 per share for $4.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.05 million shares of the PCTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Rost Nicholas (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 303 shares at an average price of $171.38 for $51928.0. The insider now directly holds 3,651 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is trading 63.48% up over the past 12 months and Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -1.38% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 77.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.