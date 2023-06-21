Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) is -6.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $139.28 and a high of $212.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JKHY stock was last observed hovering at around $163.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.96% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -14.18% lower than the price target low of $143.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.76, the stock is 6.16% and 6.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -4.65% off its SMA200. JKHY registered -4.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.86.

The stock witnessed a 8.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.73%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has around 6847 employees, a market worth around $12.07B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.27 and Fwd P/E is 30.78. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.58% and -22.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.94M, and float is at 72.29M with Short Float at 4.73%.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WIMSETT THOMAS A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WIMSETT THOMAS A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $145.51 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36950.0 shares.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Kelly Laura G. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $145.29 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16194.0 shares of the JKHY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Foss David B (Board Chair & CEO) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $188.11 for $3.01 million. The insider now directly holds 106,099 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY).

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is trading -39.75% down over the past 12 months and Fiserv Inc. (FI) that is 35.29% higher over the same period. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is -4.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.