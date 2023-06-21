Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:KYMR Stock Is Going Next

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) is 0.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.48 and a high of $39.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KYMR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.91% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 18.74% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.19, the stock is -7.60% and -14.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -13.27% off its SMA200. KYMR registered 76.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.84.

The stock witnessed a -15.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.19%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) has around 174 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $46.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 73.96% and -36.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.70%).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.40% this year.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.19M, and float is at 50.98M with Short Float at 18.13%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobs Bruce N.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Jacobs Bruce N. sold 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $42465.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Gollob Jared (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 1,298 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $31.00 per share for $40233.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74709.0 shares of the KYMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Caughey Elaine (Chief Business Officer) disposed off 714 shares at an average price of $31.00 for $22132.0. The insider now directly holds 18,986 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) that is trading 7.80% up over the past 12 months and Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) that is -20.39% lower over the same period. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is -80.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.