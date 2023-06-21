Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 61.75% Upside

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is 1.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $6.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBOT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.06, the stock is 31.08% and 69.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -6.91% off its SMA200. MBOT registered -38.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.88%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.17.

The stock witnessed a 169.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.00%, and is 17.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.31% over the week and 26.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 206.00% and -49.84% from its 52-week high.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microbot Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.01M, and float is at 7.65M with Short Float at 8.24%.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.