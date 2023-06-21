Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ: MGAM) is -32.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $20.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGAM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.56, the stock is 1.29% and -9.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -14.52% at the moment leaves the stock -51.13% off its SMA200. MGAM registered a loss of -22.54% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.43.

The stock witnessed a 5.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.98%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.04% over the week and 10.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.78% and -97.30% from its 52-week high.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -384.00% this year.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.42M, and float is at 13.47M with Short Float at 2.81%.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pross David Randall,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Pross David Randall sold 550 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $1210.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Pross David Randall (CEO) bought a total of 550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $0.83 per share for $456.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the MGAM stock.