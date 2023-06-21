Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) down -15.57% since start of the year

Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) is -15.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $249.78 and a high of $374.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOH stock was last observed hovering at around $278.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $348.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.3% off the consensus price target high of $400.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 3.86% higher than the price target low of $290.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $278.81, the stock is -1.36% and -3.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -9.88% off its SMA200. MOH registered 9.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.15.

The stock witnessed a -2.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.17%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $16.59B and $32.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.99 and Fwd P/E is 12.05. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.62% and -25.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molina Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.30M, and float is at 57.65M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COOPERMAN DANIEL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COOPERMAN DANIEL sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $276.77 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4944.0 shares.

Molina Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Russo Marc (EVP, Health Plans) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $351.17 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15513.0 shares of the MOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, WOLF DALE B (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $339.50 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds 15,491 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH).

Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading 5.55% up over the past 12 months and Centene Corporation (CNC) that is -13.99% lower over the same period. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is 2.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.