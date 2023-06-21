Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Track to Reach $317.50 in a Year

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is 8.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $197.52 and a high of $299.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MSI stock was last observed hovering at around $280.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $317.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.68% off the consensus price target high of $335.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.76% higher than the price target low of $290.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $279.11, the stock is -1.38% and -2.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 6.20% off its SMA200. MSI registered 41.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.49.

The stock witnessed a -5.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.10%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $47.15B and $9.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.90 and Fwd P/E is 22.47. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.31% and -6.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.60%).

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Motorola Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.40M, and float is at 166.35M with Short Float at 0.68%.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WINKLER JASON J,the company’sEVP and CFO. SEC filings show that WINKLER JASON J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $298.01 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6963.0 shares.

Motorola Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that DUNNING KAREN E (SVP, Human Resources) sold a total of 3,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $294.84 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1233.0 shares of the MSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, WINKLER JASON J (EVP and CFO) disposed off 1,665 shares at an average price of $294.09 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 6,963 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI).

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AAR Corp. (AIR) that is trading 37.58% up over the past 12 months and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) that is -12.06% lower over the same period. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is 29.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.