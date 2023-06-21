Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) is 1.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $0.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NAK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.5% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 72.5% higher than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 1.72% and -1.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -2.91% at the moment leaves the stock -5.67% off its SMA200. NAK registered -20.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.00%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.19.

The stock witnessed a 6.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.27%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.93% and -38.30% from its 52-week high.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 529.78M, and float is at 518.51M with Short Float at 1.78%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) that is -12.14% lower over the past 12 months.