Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) is -19.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.91 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.1% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.31, the stock is 1.41% and 1.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock -14.63% off its SMA200. NWBI registered -6.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.46%.

The stock witnessed a 2.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.59%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has around 2088 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $487.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.37 and Fwd P/E is 11.33. Distance from 52-week low is 14.13% and -26.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.60% this year.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.50M, and float is at 125.76M with Short Float at 8.05%.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fannin Timothy B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Fannin Timothy B bought 1,675 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $11.52 per share for a total of $19295.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4662.0 shares.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Colestro James M (EVP, Retail Lend & Bus Banking) sold a total of 227 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $11.05 per share for $2508.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18380.0 shares of the NWBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Colestro James M (EVP, Retail Lend & Bus Banking) disposed off 75 shares at an average price of $10.90 for $817.0. The insider now directly holds 18,607 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI).

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) that is 23.19% higher over the past 12 months.