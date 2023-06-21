Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) is 247.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $9.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLMA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.48% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 14.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.51, the stock is 27.67% and 48.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 8.55% at the moment leaves the stock 110.20% off its SMA200. OLMA registered 148.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 247.35%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.44.

The stock witnessed a 27.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.73%, and is -2.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.74% over the week and 12.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 288.58% and -13.78% from its 52-week high.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.70% this year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.35M, and float is at 37.70M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harmon Cyrus,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Harmon Cyrus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $6.30 per share for a total of $63000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.04 million shares.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Harmon Cyrus (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $6.29 per share for $31475.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.05 million shares of the OLMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Harmon Cyrus (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.04 for $30225.0. The insider now directly holds 1,053,714 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA).

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.50% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 29.85% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -0.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.