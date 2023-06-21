Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) is -32.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.53 and a high of $37.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PPBI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.57% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.83% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.43, the stock is 3.97% and 3.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -26.84% off its SMA200. PPBI registered -24.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.20%.

The stock witnessed a 7.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.49%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) has around 1430 employees, a market worth around $2.09B and $821.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.31 and Fwd P/E is 8.87. Profit margin for the company is 33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.25% and -42.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.86M, and float is at 93.32M with Short Float at 2.45%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karr Michael S,the company’sSEVP & Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Karr Michael S sold 12,848 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $20.53 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30439.0 shares.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Scott Sherri V. (Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons.) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $18.51 per share for $29616.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20440.0 shares of the PPBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Scott Sherri V. (Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons.) disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $31.35 for $18810.0. The insider now directly holds 11,856 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI).

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -16.58% down over the past 12 months and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) that is 6.10% higher over the same period. Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) is -10.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.