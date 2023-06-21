Positives for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) as stock gains in recent trading

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) is -9.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.81 and a high of $68.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOGI stock was last observed hovering at around $56.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $64.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.38% off the consensus price target high of $78.26 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -25.34% lower than the price target low of $44.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.05, the stock is -11.02% and -8.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -0.55% off its SMA200. LOGI registered 9.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.19.

The stock witnessed a -12.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.22%, and is -11.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has around 7400 employees, a market worth around $9.81B and $4.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.19 and Fwd P/E is 14.82. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.06% and -17.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Logitech International S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.08M, and float is at 157.39M with Short Float at 1.50%.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harnett Samantha,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Harnett Samantha sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $65.35 per share for a total of $52280.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13984.0 shares.

Logitech International S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Harnett Samantha (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $56.36 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14784.0 shares of the LOGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Arunkundrum Prakash disposed off 5,831 shares at an average price of $65.04 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 63,000 shares of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI).

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) that is trading 44.10% up over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is 38.00% higher over the same period. Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is 17.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.