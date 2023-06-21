Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is 15.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.97 and a high of $24.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.88% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 35.46% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.59, the stock is 1.87% and 11.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 3.15% at the moment leaves the stock 20.21% off its SMA200. RCKT registered 130.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.59%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.60.

The stock witnessed a 6.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.84%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 126.58% and -7.91% from its 52-week high.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.80% this year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.45M, and float is at 75.33M with Short Float at 10.48%.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shah Gaurav,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Shah Gaurav sold 4,122 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $21.38 per share for a total of $88108.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Patel Kinnarisold a total of 1,330 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $21.38 per share for $28429.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the RCKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Militello John disposed off 245 shares at an average price of $21.38 for $5237.0. The insider now directly holds 6,116 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT).