SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) is 3.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.70 and a high of $39.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWTX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.46% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 34.59% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.82, the stock is -5.89% and 1.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -0.10% off its SMA200. SWTX registered 31.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.09%, and is -1.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 7.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 29.57% and -32.58% from its 52-week high.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.20% this year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.33M, and float is at 54.22M with Short Float at 22.80%.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Schwartz Jeffrey Lawrence sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $28.50 per share for a total of $49.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.08 million shares.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Hambleton Julie (Director) sold a total of 1,106 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $31.50 per share for $34841.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4818.0 shares of the SWTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Pichl Daniel (Chief People Officer) disposed off 858 shares at an average price of $31.00 for $26598.0. The insider now directly holds 35,203 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX).

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -38.62% lower over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 21.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.