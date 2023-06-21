STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) up 6.47% since start of the year

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) is 6.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.35 and a high of $112.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STAA stock was last observed hovering at around $52.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.6% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.04% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.68, the stock is -7.99% and -17.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -21.57% off its SMA200. STAA registered -16.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.46.

The stock witnessed a -19.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.74%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has around 882 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $294.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.12 and Fwd P/E is 47.02. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.49% and -53.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STAAR Surgical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.25M, and float is at 47.89M with Short Float at 13.15%.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holliday Keith,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Holliday Keith sold 823 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $61.97 per share for a total of $51001.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27633.0 shares.

STAAR Surgical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 39,090 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $47.93 per share for $1.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.78 million shares of the STAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $46.98 for $4.7 million. The insider now directly holds 8,743,992 shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA).

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) that is trading -22.96% down over the past 12 months and Atrion Corporation (ATRI) that is -9.20% lower over the same period. Novartis AG (NVS) is 23.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.