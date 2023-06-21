Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) is -6.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.63 and a high of $172.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUI stock was last observed hovering at around $134.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.97% off the consensus price target high of $169.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 4.6% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.56, the stock is 2.32% and -0.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -4.86% off its SMA200. SUI registered -12.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.39.

The stock witnessed a 4.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.71%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) has around 7594 employees, a market worth around $16.50B and $3.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.02 and Fwd P/E is 45.24. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.54% and -22.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.30M, and float is at 122.13M with Short Float at 1.24%.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Underwood Baxter,the company’sCEO – Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC. SEC filings show that Underwood Baxter bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $126.18 per share for a total of $50472.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73083.0 shares.

Sun Communities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that LEWIS CLUNET R (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $148.51 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26900.0 shares of the SUI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Thelen Bruce (EVP) disposed off 6,892 shares at an average price of $165.40 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 25,120 shares of Sun Communities Inc. (SUI).

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) that is trading -10.09% down over the past 12 months and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) that is -2.42% lower over the same period. UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) is 0.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.