Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) is 25.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.25 and a high of $23.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNCY stock was last observed hovering at around $19.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.1% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 4.86% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.98, the stock is 5.24% and 6.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 8.29% off its SMA200. SNCY registered 15.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.21.

The stock witnessed a 10.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.84%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) has around 2634 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $962.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.89 and Fwd P/E is 8.86. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.79% and -15.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.90% this year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.63M, and float is at 56.08M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCA Horus Holdings, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that SCA Horus Holdings, LLC sold 3,440,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $20.15 per share for a total of $69.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.39 million shares.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Mays Gregory A. (Chief Operating Officer & EVP) sold a total of 2,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $19.61 per share for $44221.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32441.0 shares of the SNCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Bricker Jude (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 77,232 shares at an average price of $19.70 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 83,057 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY).