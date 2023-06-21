These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Envestnet Inc. (ENV)

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE: ENV) is -10.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.72 and a high of $69.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENV stock was last observed hovering at around $55.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.19% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -17.13% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.05, the stock is 2.78% and -5.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -3.26% off its SMA200. ENV registered 4.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.96.

The stock witnessed a -1.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.07%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) has around 3429 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.21. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.95% and -20.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Envestnet Inc. (ENV) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Envestnet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -710.80% this year.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.14M, and float is at 52.79M with Short Float at 8.67%.

Envestnet Inc. (ENV) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Envestnet Inc. (ENV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crager William,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Crager William sold 7,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $53.68 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Envestnet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Majoros Matthew (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $54.74 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14077.0 shares of the ENV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, O’Brien Shelly (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 8,800 shares at an average price of $56.84 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 23,709 shares of Envestnet Inc. (ENV).

Envestnet Inc. (ENV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSCI Inc. (MSCI) that is trading 22.82% up over the past 12 months and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) that is 20.89% higher over the same period. Value Line Inc. (VALU) is -30.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.