These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) is 3.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.88 and a high of $26.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $24.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $24.29, the stock is -0.24% and -0.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 3.93% off its SMA200. EPRT registered 17.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.29.

The stock witnessed a -0.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.94%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $3.61B and $300.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.64 and Fwd P/E is 23.81. Profit margin for the company is 50.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.65% and -8.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.41M, and float is at 140.63M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is trading 6.25% up over the past 12 months and STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) that is 18.03% higher over the same period. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -36.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.