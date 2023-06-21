These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for First American Financial Corporation (FAF)

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is 8.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.54 and a high of $64.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FAF stock was last observed hovering at around $57.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.86% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 6.72% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.90, the stock is 1.92% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 4.94% off its SMA200. FAF registered 15.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.86.

The stock witnessed a 0.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.68%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) has around 21153 employees, a market worth around $5.82B and $7.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.74 and Fwd P/E is 10.53. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.68% and -12.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First American Financial Corporation (FAF) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First American Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.00% this year.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.50M, and float is at 99.93M with Short Float at 1.45%.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at First American Financial Corporation (FAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 14 times.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -22.60% down over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is 20.71% higher over the same period. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -5.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.