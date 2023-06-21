These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) is -48.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $4.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.41, the stock is -4.11% and 2.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -39.70% off its SMA200. FSP registered -64.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.58.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.79%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $148.64M and $161.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.78% and -68.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.80% this year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.24M, and float is at 92.49M with Short Float at 5.03%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANSEN BRIAN N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HANSEN BRIAN N bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $1.43 per share for a total of $71405.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Odle Jonathan Bennett (10% Owner) sold a total of 365,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $1.42 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.13 million shares of the FSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, HANSEN BRIAN N (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.47 for $73335.0. The insider now directly holds 968,066 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading 23.88% up over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is 1.05% higher over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -32.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.