These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is 6.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.78 and a high of $15.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PMT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $13.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.69% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.36% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.17, the stock is 7.18% and 9.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -0.12% off its SMA200. PMT registered 10.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.26.

The stock witnessed a 10.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.12%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $838.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.06. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.17% and -16.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -579.80% this year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.83M, and float is at 86.66M with Short Float at 3.35%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Doug,the company’sPresident & Chief Mtg Bkg Ofr. SEC filings show that Jones Doug sold 13,332 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $11.74 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67400.0 shares.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Lynch Catherine A. (Director) bought a total of 256 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $12.44 per share for $3180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22489.0 shares of the PMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Lynch Catherine A. (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $11.24 for $22477.0. The insider now directly holds 22,233 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading 17.81% up over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is 1.00% higher over the same period. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is 14.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.